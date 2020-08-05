Cowen Begins Coverage on L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.
LHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.65.
Shares of LHX stock opened at $167.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.71.
In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in L3Harris by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at about $769,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 25.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
About L3Harris
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
