Cowen Begins Coverage on L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.65.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $167.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in L3Harris by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at about $769,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 25.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

