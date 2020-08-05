Courtney Geduldig Sells 932 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stock

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Courtney Geduldig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get S&P Global alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $345.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.84 and a 200-day moving average of $298.79. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $360.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in S&P Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.40.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.