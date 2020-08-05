Courtney Geduldig Sells 2,580 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stock

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Courtney Geduldig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get S&P Global alerts:

On Thursday, July 30th, Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00.

SPGI opened at $345.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.84 and a 200 day moving average of $298.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,449,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in S&P Global by 51.2% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.