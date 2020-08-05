CounterPath (TSE:PATH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.51

CounterPath, Corp. (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and traded as low as $5.71. CounterPath shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 2,430 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.27. The company has a market cap of $39.30 million and a P/E ratio of -12.18.

About CounterPath (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

