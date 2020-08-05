Costello Asset Management INC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 16,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.5% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,932.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,339.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,558.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

