CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $2,745,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 330.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $829.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $722.54 and its 200-day moving average is $665.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $939.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 1.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

