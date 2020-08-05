CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.08.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $829.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $722.54 and a 200-day moving average of $665.63. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $939.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 1.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

