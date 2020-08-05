Cortland Bancorp Inc (CLDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Cortland Bancorp stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. Cortland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

