CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

CPLG opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 20.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 16.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,149,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

