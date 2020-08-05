Corecivic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CXW)

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,440 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 780% compared to the typical volume of 1,186 call options.
Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. Corecivic has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.12.
Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corecivic will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXW. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.
About Corecivic
CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
