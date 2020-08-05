Corecivic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CXW)

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,440 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 780% compared to the typical volume of 1,186 call options.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. Corecivic has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corecivic will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 62.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Corecivic by 77.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Corecivic by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXW. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

