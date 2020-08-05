Copa (NYSE:CPA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Copa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.23.

NYSE CPA opened at $42.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60. Copa has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. Copa had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $595.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Copa by 141.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 46.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

