Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 103,500 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 103,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PBF opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. PBF Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,421.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,664 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,571,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3,200.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

