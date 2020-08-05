Conifer (CNFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Conifer to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. On average, analysts expect Conifer to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conifer alerts:

Shares of CNFR opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 27,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $83,604.00. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.