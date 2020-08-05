Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Concho Resources stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 726.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

