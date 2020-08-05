Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $24,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $383.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 42.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 39,401 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter worth about $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 16.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPSI. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

