Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $53.00 at Deutsche Bank

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.21 on Monday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after buying an additional 8,093,460 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after buying an additional 1,600,192 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

