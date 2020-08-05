Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

CXP opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

