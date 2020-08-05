Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

CLNC opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $791.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 490.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 337.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $12,457,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $2,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 34.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 264,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 89.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

