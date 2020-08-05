Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $78.00 at Deutsche Bank

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,541,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

