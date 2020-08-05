Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd (NYSE:MIE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.11

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $2.00. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 135,728 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.
Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MIE)
Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.
