Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd (NYSE:MIE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.11

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $2.00. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 135,728 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46.

Get Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 85.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 294.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 44,814 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MIE)

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.