Cogent Communications (CCOI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cogent Communications to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cogent Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.34, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63.
In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $32,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,070 shares of company stock valued at $863,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
Cogent Communications Company Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
