CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Down 6.3% in July

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 6,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 4.13%. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 120.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 198.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 86.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

