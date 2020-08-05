Clarus Corp Plans — Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) announced a — dividend on Friday, July 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Clarus stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $365.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 6.38. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

