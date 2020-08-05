Citigroup Trims DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Target Price to $4.00

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DBVT. BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

DBVT opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $450.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the first quarter worth $46,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the first quarter worth $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.