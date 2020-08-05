Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 15,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,903.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 377,518 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

