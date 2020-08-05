Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) EVP Maarten Wensveen Sells 2,625 Shares

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $109,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Cimpress NV has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress NV will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 33.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth $277,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 110.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.