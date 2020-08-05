CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $163,000 Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,683,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 16.0% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. On average, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

