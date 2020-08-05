CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 4,498 Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 239.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,154.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 388,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 371,428 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 152,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 32,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $77,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $353,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 292,202 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,999,156 shares of company stock valued at $940,590,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $70.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.69.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

