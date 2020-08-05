CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,953 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $470,130.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,512.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,157 shares in the company, valued at $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,359 shares of company stock worth $12,638,213. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $156.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.14. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.32 and a 12-month high of $159.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.63.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

