CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 25.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD Supply stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

