CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $226,000 in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 43,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,746,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.57.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,466,601.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,915. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

