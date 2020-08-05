CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $208,000 in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Polaris Industries by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of PII stock opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.