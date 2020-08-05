CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 85.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 88.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.82.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 16,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $1,844,741.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,964,382.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at $49,148,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

