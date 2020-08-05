Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $105.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

CHD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average is $74.21. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $96.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,225 shares of company stock worth $18,769,597. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 79.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 80,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 75,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 56.1% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

