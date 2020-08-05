Christopher J. Oconnell Sells 30,000 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE WAT opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.48.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,051,656,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,304,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Waters by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,667,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $849,633,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Waters by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

