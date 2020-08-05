Christian A. Brickman Buys 10,000 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,467.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 27.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

