Chiyue Cheung Sells 12,667 Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Chiyue Cheung sold 10,800 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $104,652.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Chiyue Cheung sold 9,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $79,200.00.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $485.12 million, a P/E ratio of 199.04 and a beta of 1.53. NeoPhotonics Corp has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NPTN shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after buying an additional 514,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 220,438 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,895,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 571,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

