China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

CYD stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $556.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $481.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.42 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 333.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

