China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.
Shares of CHU stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.08.
About China Unicom (Hong Kong)
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.
