China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($8.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.83 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE:CGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

