Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 86.62%. Equities analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

