Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,848 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,965,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,146 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 244.7% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,618,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,232,000 after buying an additional 2,568,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,392,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,663,000 after buying an additional 1,986,991 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,449,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,409 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

LNG stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

