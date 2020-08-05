Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of CHEF opened at $12.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $433.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.92. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

