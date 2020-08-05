Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $671.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.00.

CHTR opened at $600.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $540.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $601.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $67,246,356. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

