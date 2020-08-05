Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $640.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $600.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.00.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $600.01 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $601.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $540.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $67,246,356 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

