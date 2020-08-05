Charles J. Casamento Sells 3,000 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RLMD opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.39).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 32.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

