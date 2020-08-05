Charah Solutions (CHRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. The company had revenue of $164.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. On average, analysts expect Charah Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHRA opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

In other news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 35,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $85,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 30,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $86,586.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,285,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CHRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

