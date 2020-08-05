CGI Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.48.

CGI stock opened at $70.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in CGI by 23.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in CGI by 31.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 179,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

