CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.96

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.96 and last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 142619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CEVA from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.50 million, a P/E ratio of 205.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CEVA by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in CEVA by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CEVA by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

