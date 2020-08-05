Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) CAO John Scott Dixon Sells 3,171 Shares

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.96. Century Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 56.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 95.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

