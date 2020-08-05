Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) CAO John Scott Dixon Sells 3,171 Shares

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CCS stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.96. Century Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $39.31.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.